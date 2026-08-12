Babar Azam breaks into Test top 10 after two years despite long century drought

Babar Azam has returned to the top 10 of the ICC Test batting rankings after a two-year absence. The Pakistan star’s rise comes despite a prolonged century drought highlighting his consistency and continued standing among the world’s leading Test batters.

Babar Azam stepped back into the role of Pakistan’s Test captain and immediately made an impact. He racked up 193 runs in the recent two-match Test series against the West Indies. Pakistan stumbled in the first Test but Babar led from the front in the second helping the team secure a 1-1 series draw. Thanks to this performance, Babar is back in the top ten of the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings for the first time in two years.

In the second Test, the 31-year-old scored an impressive 88 and followed it up with an unbeaten 24. That effort boosted him five places in the rankings, putting him at number ten, according to the ICC’s latest update. Interestingly, Babar dropped out of the top ten just last September, after holding steady there for three years.

He’s been higher—his best Test ranking was number two, which he reached against England during their 2022 home series. Still, it’s been almost three years since Babar last scored a Test hundred, with his last century coming against New Zealand in December 2022.

It looked like Babar might finally break that drought in the second Test, but a sudden run-out cut his innings short at 88. He had to walk off, still chasing that elusive tenth Test century.

Other names have made moves in the rankings too. Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique climbed 25 spots to 32nd after a stellar display—he scored an unbeaten 160 in the first innings and added 24 not out in the second, earning him the Player of the Match award. Over on the bowling side, West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph moved up to 19th in the Test bowling rankings after claiming three wickets.

But when it comes to the ICC World Test Championship table, neither Pakistan nor the West Indies made much progress. Both remain stuck at the bottom of the standings after the drawn series. Australia still sits at the top with a commanding 87.50 percentage of points, South Africa is close behind at 75.00, and New Zealand holds third with 72.22.

Switching to ODIs, Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz jumped three places to reach 11th in the batting rankings after scoring 32 and 71 in the second and third ODIs against Ireland.

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