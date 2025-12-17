Babar Azam booed by Australian crowd in Big Bash League after another flop show, gets brutally trolled by netizens

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam has become a meme fodder for netizens after his back-to-back flop show in the ongoing Big Bash League.

Adelaide Strikers defeated Sydney Sixers in the 4th game of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). With this win, Strikers are now in third position in the Points Table of BBL 2025-26; on the other hand, with back-to-back defeats, Sixers are at 7th spot. Failure of opening batters, specifically Babar Azam, is being considered a major reason for the Sixers' defeat in these games. The star Pakistani batter once again failed to score big and posted just 9 runs off 10 deliveries.

Soon after clips of Babar getting dismissed by Luke Wood went viral, a huge sea of hilarious memes started floating on the internet, questioning the eligibility of the Pakistani batter in international leagues.

Check out some of these:

Australian fans got boosebumps after seeing Babar Azam's fabulous performance in BBL.



This kinda player will go unsold in our Gully Cricket League, I don't know how he got a contract from Sydney Sixers . pic.twitter.com/2Q8YO2xFvP — Sohel. (@SohelVkf) December 17, 2025

Luke Wood who left PSL and got picked by Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 took the easy wicket of Babar Azam



Babar Azam scored just 9 runs in 10 balls with a massive strike rate of 90



Just tell me who the hell picked Babar Azam in Sydney Sixers pic.twitter.com/a5SJ7ZiESB — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) December 17, 2025

Hasan Ali on his BBL Debut :



Overs - 4

Runs - 36

Wickets - 0

Economy - 9.00



Meanwhile,

Babar Azam = 2(5), 9(10)

Rizwan = 4(10)

Shaheen Afridi = 2.4-0-43-0



- Pakistani players got selected in the BBL just to get trolled

- What's your take pic.twitter.com/Z7d6am2vER December 17, 2025

A humiliating moment for Babar Azam

Babar Azam was booed by Australian fans after yet another disappointing innings in a BBL match. pic.twitter.com/jLWXW25AXG — MuFFatLal Bohra (@arshdeep3444) December 17, 2025

First day as an Indian Spy.



Bro was caught in Pakistan because of this blunder..



He picked Babar Azam as the best player. https://t.co/JM8pSIuYZG pic.twitter.com/9HlJVzUhEb — (@Loyalsachfan10) December 15, 2025

Babar Azam thought BBL is some Zimbabwe league pic.twitter.com/DBoipEhhfu — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) December 17, 2025

Babar Azam is a world class batsman and you expect him to dominate every tournament and he is doing the same.



Another single digit score and justifying his talent and Aura.Keep believing in him and he will keep delivering many more performances like thispic.twitter.com/EVKrB8Anor — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) December 17, 2025

Give me freedom

Give me fire

Give me Rawalpindi Highway

Or I'll Retire



Babar Azam is a free wicket pic.twitter.com/9P0re5m6UQ(@KohliHood) December 17, 2025

Meanwhile, Jamie Overton won the Player of the Match award for his 30 off 20 balls and two wickets for 22 in 4 overs. ''I'd like to think so (if the chase was under control), but those first games of the season, you always just want to get over the line. So it's nice to do that and get our first win on the board. Coming up against these guys is never easy; they're one of the best franchises in the world, so to get the win in the opening game is very satisfying. Yeah, I think it's been around 8 years, so it was great to break that duck. That makes it even more special,'' Overton said after the game.

Babar Azam will again be seen in action on Saturday, December 20, when the Sydney Sixers will take on the Sydney Thunder. Later, the Sixers will face the Melbourne Stars on December 26 and the Melbourne Renegades on January 1, 2026.