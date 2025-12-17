FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Babar Azam booed by Australian crowd in Big Bash League after another flop show, gets brutally trolled by netizens

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam has become a meme fodder for netizens after his back-to-back flop show in the ongoing Big Bash League.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 11:01 PM IST

Babar Azam booed by Australian crowd in Big Bash League after another flop show, gets brutally trolled by netizens
Babar Azam scored just 9 runs off 10 balls
Adelaide Strikers defeated Sydney Sixers in the 4th game of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). With this win, Strikers are now in third position in the Points Table of BBL 2025-26; on the other hand, with back-to-back defeats, Sixers are at 7th spot. Failure of opening batters, specifically Babar Azam, is being considered a major reason for the Sixers' defeat in these games. The star Pakistani batter once again failed to score big and posted just 9 runs off 10 deliveries.

Soon after clips of Babar getting dismissed by Luke Wood went viral, a huge sea of hilarious memes started floating on the internet, questioning the eligibility of the Pakistani batter in international leagues.

Check out some of these:

Meanwhile, Jamie Overton won the Player of the Match award for his 30 off 20 balls and two wickets for 22 in 4 overs. ''I'd like to think so (if the chase was under control), but those first games of the season, you always just want to get over the line. So it's nice to do that and get our first win on the board. Coming up against these guys is never easy; they're one of the best franchises in the world, so to get the win in the opening game is very satisfying. Yeah, I think it's been around 8 years, so it was great to break that duck. That makes it even more special,'' Overton said after the game.

Babar Azam will again be seen in action on Saturday, December 20, when the Sydney Sixers will take on the Sydney Thunder. Later, the Sixers will face the Melbourne Stars on December 26 and the Melbourne Renegades on January 1, 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
