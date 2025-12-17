DNA TV Show: Kashmir’s air quality deteriorates as AQI crosses 300
Dhurandhar box office collection day 13: Ranveer Singh film continues to earn over Rs 25 crore, total earnings are now...
Babar Azam booed by Australian crowd in Big Bash League after another flop show, gets brutally trolled by netizens
Filmmaker Rob Reiner, wife Michele's son Nick Reiner likely to face death penalty over parents' murder charges
Dino Morea reacts to Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna becoming internet sensations after Animal, Dhurandhar: 'If I had to do...'
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to open for public soon, Nitin Gadkari reveals new inauguration date
Snicko controversy: England to file formal complaint after Alex Carey given not out due to...
Sunjay Kapur 'didn't die of natural causes', sister Mandhira makes shocking claim; says 'outsider' Priya Sachdev gets Rs 5 crore as...
Who is Manikrao Kokate? Maharashtra Minister faces arrest in 1995 cheating and forgery case
Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha bill passed: Govt to raise FDI to 100% in insurance sector, know what it means, how does it affect you?
CRICKET
Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam has become a meme fodder for netizens after his back-to-back flop show in the ongoing Big Bash League.
Adelaide Strikers defeated Sydney Sixers in the 4th game of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). With this win, Strikers are now in third position in the Points Table of BBL 2025-26; on the other hand, with back-to-back defeats, Sixers are at 7th spot. Failure of opening batters, specifically Babar Azam, is being considered a major reason for the Sixers' defeat in these games. The star Pakistani batter once again failed to score big and posted just 9 runs off 10 deliveries.
Soon after clips of Babar getting dismissed by Luke Wood went viral, a huge sea of hilarious memes started floating on the internet, questioning the eligibility of the Pakistani batter in international leagues.
Australian fans got boosebumps after seeing Babar Azam's fabulous performance in BBL.— Sohel. (@SohelVkf) December 17, 2025
This kinda player will go unsold in our Gully Cricket League, I don't know how he got a contract from Sydney Sixers . pic.twitter.com/2Q8YO2xFvP
Luke Wood who left PSL and got picked by Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 took the easy wicket of Babar Azam— Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) December 17, 2025
Babar Azam scored just 9 runs in 10 balls with a massive strike rate of 90
Just tell me who the hell picked Babar Azam in Sydney Sixers pic.twitter.com/a5SJ7ZiESB
Hasan Ali on his BBL Debut :
Overs - 4
Runs - 36
Wickets - 0
Economy - 9.00
Meanwhile,
Babar Azam = 2(5), 9(10)
Rizwan = 4(10)
Shaheen Afridi = 2.4-0-43-0
- Pakistani players got selected in the BBL just to get trolled
- What's your take pic.twitter.com/Z7d6am2vER— Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) December 17, 2025
A humiliating moment for Babar Azam— MuFFatLal Bohra (@arshdeep3444) December 17, 2025
Babar Azam was booed by Australian fans after yet another disappointing innings in a BBL match. pic.twitter.com/jLWXW25AXG
First day as an Indian Spy.— (@Loyalsachfan10) December 15, 2025
Bro was caught in Pakistan because of this blunder..
He picked Babar Azam as the best player. https://t.co/JM8pSIuYZG pic.twitter.com/9HlJVzUhEb
Babar Azam thought BBL is some Zimbabwe league pic.twitter.com/DBoipEhhfu— Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) December 17, 2025
Babar Azam is a world class batsman and you expect him to dominate every tournament and he is doing the same.— Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) December 17, 2025
Another single digit score and justifying his talent and Aura.Keep believing in him and he will keep delivering many more performances like thispic.twitter.com/EVKrB8Anor
Give me freedom
Give me fire
Give me Rawalpindi Highway
Or I'll Retire
Babar Azam is a free wicket pic.twitter.com/9P0re5m6UQ(@KohliHood) December 17, 2025
Meanwhile, Jamie Overton won the Player of the Match award for his 30 off 20 balls and two wickets for 22 in 4 overs. ''I'd like to think so (if the chase was under control), but those first games of the season, you always just want to get over the line. So it's nice to do that and get our first win on the board. Coming up against these guys is never easy; they're one of the best franchises in the world, so to get the win in the opening game is very satisfying. Yeah, I think it's been around 8 years, so it was great to break that duck. That makes it even more special,'' Overton said after the game.
Babar Azam will again be seen in action on Saturday, December 20, when the Sydney Sixers will take on the Sydney Thunder. Later, the Sixers will face the Melbourne Stars on December 26 and the Melbourne Renegades on January 1, 2026.