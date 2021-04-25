Babar Azam becomes fastest batsman to achieve THIS record, surpasses Virat Kohli

Pakistan's new all-format skipper Babar Azam, who has been scoring runs left, right and centre in international cricket has been on a record-breaking spree as the right-hander broke another record on Sunday while batting in the third T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club.

Babar was 17 runs behind the 2000-run mark in the T20Is before the series decider. The skipper on the way to his 18th T20I fifty, breached the 2000-run mark in the shortest format of the game and by the virtue of the same, he became the fastest batsman to do so in the T20Is.

Babar notched up 2000 runs in the T20Is in just 52 innings, which is four innings faster than the Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli brought up 2000 runs in 56 innings, while the Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch is in the third place, with 62 innings.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe are involved in the three-match T20I series and the men in green have won the series 2-1 as they won the final game by 22 runs to seal the series, which was tied 1-1 before this game.