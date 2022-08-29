'Baap baap hota hai:' Twitter erupts in joy after India's nail-biting win over Pakistan in Asia Cup

Hardik Pandya adjudged Man of the Match for his all-round performance

After a nail-biting contest, Team India defeated Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday in the Asia Cup 2022 with Hardik Pandya playing a crucial all-round role in the stunning win. And as always, whenever India win over Pakistan, the 'baap baap hota hai' memes flooded social media.

Whenever Team India wins over their historic rivals, words like 'baap baap hota hai' and 'mauka mauka' are synonymous with India's victories.

Hardik Pandya was the pick of the lot, contributing three wickets with the ball, and later he played a crucial knock of unbeaten 33 runs, including the winning six as India needed 7 runs off the final over, when Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed and the pressure was back on the Men in Blue.

READ| Watch: Virat Kohli's brain fade moment, dismissed after brisk 35 runs vs Pakistan

Pandya however, was having none of it and he finished the match with 2 balls to spare and sealed another memorable win for India.

Twitterati meanwhile were overjoyed with the victory, as social media was flooded with memes and reactions to the brilliant performance.

Check what fans had to say after India's win over Pakistan:

Inshallah our boys played well #IndiaVsPakistan we won bro, No one can break the legacy of our india. Baap baap hota hai beta beta hota hai. — Ayan Banerjee (@ayanbanerjee00) August 28, 2022

Hardik Finishes Off in Style...

India Lift the The Hopes Of Indians and Took The Revenge. That's Why There is a Muhaawara in our country,



Baap Baap Hota Hai, Aur Beta

Beta.... #INDvsPAK August 28, 2022

More to follow...