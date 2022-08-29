Search icon
'Baap baap hota hai:' Twitter erupts in joy after India's nail-biting win over Pakistan in Asia Cup

Indian fans were absolutely overjoyed with the win over Pakistan in Asia Cup and as always the 'baap baap hota hai' memes are back on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 12:08 AM IST

Hardik Pandya adjudged Man of the Match for his all-round performance

After a nail-biting contest, Team India defeated Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday in the Asia Cup 2022 with Hardik Pandya playing a crucial all-round role in the stunning win. And as always, whenever India win over Pakistan, the 'baap baap hota hai' memes flooded social media. 

Whenever Team India wins over their historic rivals, words like 'baap baap hota hai' and 'mauka mauka' are synonymous with India's victories. 

Hardik Pandya was the pick of the lot, contributing three wickets with the ball, and later he played a crucial knock of unbeaten 33 runs, including the winning six as India needed 7 runs off the final over, when Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed and the pressure was back on the Men in Blue. 

Pandya however, was having none of it and he finished the match with 2 balls to spare and sealed another memorable win for India. 

Twitterati meanwhile were overjoyed with the victory, as social media was flooded with memes and reactions to the brilliant performance. 

Check what fans had to say after India's win over Pakistan:

