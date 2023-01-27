‘Baahubali-esque response’: MS Dhoni reaches Ranchi stadium with wife Sakshi to watch IND vs NZ T20I, steals limelight

Photo: Twitter

IND vs NZ T20I: Spectators in Ranchi stadium erupted in rapture as they spotted MS Dhoni in the stands watching his former teammates take on New Zealand on Friday. Former India skipper is still perhaps the most-loved Indian cricketer. Fans made sure it was clearly visible. Chants of 'Dhoni Dhoni' filled the stadium and reverberated over and above the match as camera man focused on Captain Cool and he surfaced on the big screen.

The entire stadium goes mad Dhoni Dhoniiii Chants....

IND vs NZ 1st t20 in Ranchi@msdhoni @SaakshiSRawat pic.twitter.com/iTGSvEJ7sU — Cricketdiaries (@cricket_diary7) January 27, 2023

Photographs of MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni took the internet by storm. Emotional cricket lovers posted heartfelt messages of love for Dhoni on Twitter. Several highlighted the massive response that Dhoni garnered from the crowd, despite not being on the field of play.

"Dhoni ka bas stadium main hona hi kaafi hai , Dhoni ke dikhte hi poore stadium main shor ho gya (Being in the stadium is enough for Dhoni. Stadium erupted as soon fans saw him.)," wrote on Twitter user. "A glimpse of Dhoni and the whole stadium starts chanting his name. Man, I really miss him," said another one. "The entire stadium goes mad.. The Baahubali esque response. Dhoni Dhoniiii Chants," wrote a third.

The entire stadium goes mad .. The Baahubali esque response. Dhoni Dhoniiii Chants.. — taa_mi (@taa_mil) January 27, 2023

50 for Devon Conway. The reason behind this solid performance is the presence of Thalaa Dhoni in stadium pic.twitter.com/eWIUpKPtLv January 27, 2023

Follow the match here | LIVE Updates | IND VS NZ, 1st T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Hardik removes Conway for 52; NZ 139/4