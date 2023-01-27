Search icon
‘Baahubali-esque response’: MS Dhoni reaches Ranchi stadium with wife Sakshi to watch IND vs NZ T20I, steals limelight

Chants of 'Dhoni Dhoni' filled the stadium and reverberated over and above the IND vs NZ T20I match as fans went crazy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 08:29 PM IST

IND vs NZ T20I: Spectators in Ranchi stadium erupted in rapture as they spotted MS Dhoni in the stands watching his former teammates take on New Zealand on Friday. Former India skipper is still perhaps the most-loved Indian cricketer. Fans made sure it was clearly visible. Chants of 'Dhoni Dhoni' filled the stadium and reverberated over and above the match as camera man focused on Captain Cool and he surfaced on the big screen. 

 

 

Photographs of MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni took the internet by storm. Emotional cricket lovers posted heartfelt messages of love for Dhoni on Twitter. Several highlighted the massive response that Dhoni garnered from the crowd, despite not being on the field of play.

 

 

 

"Dhoni ka bas stadium main hona hi kaafi hai , Dhoni ke dikhte hi poore stadium main shor ho gya (Being in the stadium is enough for Dhoni. Stadium erupted as soon fans saw him.)," wrote on Twitter user. "A glimpse of Dhoni and the whole stadium starts chanting his name. Man, I really miss him," said another one. "The entire stadium goes mad.. The Baahubali esque response. Dhoni Dhoniiii Chants," wrote a third.

 

 

 

