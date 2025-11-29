Ayush Mhatre scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s 19-year-old record to become first player to achieve THIS epic feat

Ayush Mhatre has created history by breaking a 19-year-old record held by Rohit Sharma, becoming the first player ever to achieve this epic feat. His remarkable performance has sparked widespread attention and set a new benchmark in modern cricket.

Mumbai batsman Ayush Mhatre achieved a remarkable feat by scoring a rapid century off just 49 balls in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Vidarbha at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. Earlier that day, Mhatre was appointed as the captain of the India U19 team for the Asia Cup. He finished his innings with 110 runs from 53 balls, hitting eight fours and eight sixes, leading Mumbai to a dominant seven-wicket victory while chasing a target of 193. This performance allowed Mhatre to surpass a long-standing record held by former India captain Rohit Sharma.

At just 18 years and 135 days old, Mhatre has now become the youngest player in history to score a century across all three formats of professional cricket: First-Class, List A, and T20. Following him on this list is Rohit Sharma, who achieved the milestone at 19 years and 339 days, and Unmukt Chand, who did so at 20 years. This match marked Mhatre's first T20 century, making him the third youngest player to reach this milestone, following Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Vijay Zol.

Youngest players to score centuries in T20s, first-class cricket and List A cricket:

1. Ayush Mhatre - 18 years and 135 days*

2. Rohit Sharma - 19 years and 339 days

3. Unmukt Chand - 20 years

4. Quinton de Kock - 20 years, 62 days

5. Ahmed Shehzad - 20 years, 97 days

Mhatre's rapid ascent through the cricketing ranks suggests that it is only a matter of time before he makes his debut for the senior national team. Although he may face stiff competition and might have to wait a few years, the exceptional talent he has displayed in his brief career has certainly placed him in contention for a spot on the Indian team. In IPL 2025, Mhatre received an opportunity from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where he performed admirably, accumulating 240 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 145. His impressive performance led to his retention by the franchise.

On the other hand, Vidarbha batted first, posting a total of 192-9, with Atharva Taide and Aman Mokhade contributing 64 and 61 runs, respectively. They formed a solid opening partnership, adding 115 runs for the first wicket before Mumbai made a comeback. The chase was smooth sailing for Mumbai, who secured the victory with more than two overs to spare.

On Friday, Mhatre was confirmed as the captain of a 15-member Indian squad for the forthcoming U19 Asia Cup. He previously captained India during a multi-format tour of Australia in September and October.

The tournament is set to take place in Dubai from December 12 to 21, following the 50-overs format. The semifinals are planned for December 19, with the final match scheduled for December 21.

