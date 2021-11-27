IND vs NZ: Axar Patel's 5-wicket haul, R Ashwin wrap up New Zealand innings for 296 on Day 3

India spinners Axar Patel and R Ashwin make sure to wrap up the New Zealand innings for 296 on Day 3 of the first Test at Green Park in Kanpur. Axar Patel became one of the only three bowlers in Test history to have taken a 5-wicket haul in each of the first 4 Tests.

Raising the ball to the crowd after his fifth five-for in just seven innings, Axar, along with help from Ashwin derailed New Zealand's innings.

After Day 2 saw Tom Latham and Will Young dominate with an unbeaten stand of 129 runs, the third day was the total opposite with all wickets falling at regular intervals.

The opening partnership between Young and Latham was worth 151, however, Ashwin got the necessary breakthrough and things changed in India's favour once the pair was separated.

India has a nice cushion of 49 runs and will be only looking to build towards a target that puts pressure on New Zealand on the final day.

More to follow...