In a video shared by ICC Hindi, Axar Patel is seen revealing his experience of watching Virat Kohli score 100 against Pakistan. The all-rounder said that he was 'doing Maths' for Virat in the end when he was near to his century but the required runs were falling short.

Virat Kohli hammered a century against Pakistan on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Kohli had to struggle to achieve the feat as the required run was getting low. He was out in the middle along with Axar Patel. ICC Hindi shared a video featuring Axar sharing his experience of watching Virat score the ton from the non-striker's end. Axar said that he had a lot of fun with the way Virat was running between the wickets.

Watch the video:

''It was the first time I got to watch a high-pressure game from the dressing room where Virat bhaiya scored a century. I had a lot of fun, and the way he was running between the wickets after fielding for 50 overs is a testament to his fitness,'' he said.

''At the end, actually main bhi thoda maths kar raha tha unke hundred ke liye (Even I was doing the math for his hundred towards the end). I was ' hoping that I don't edge the ball or something. So, it was quite fun,'' he added.

What happened toward end of match

During the Ind vs Pak CT2025 clash, a 114-run partnership for the third wicket effectively sealed the match in Team India's favour while chasing an average total of 241. India lost Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya towards the end in quick succession. When Axar came out in the middle, India needed just 19 runs to chase down the total and Virat needed 14 to complete his ton.

In this situation, Pakistan was throwing away a few extra runs in order to reduce the deficit and deny Virat his husband. At one point, Axar even denied a double to Virat, wanting to keep him on strike. However, Virat somehow completed his century, which marked his first one in the Champions Trophy ever.