'Badhu saru che Rohit bhai': Axar Patel replies to Team India skipper's Gujarati tweet

Axar Patel replies to Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's Gujarati tweet

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was elated after seeing his teammates' stunning performance in the second ODI against West Indies. Needing 8 runs from the final over, with Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj on strike, the former clobbered a huge six to win the contest for his side, thereby sealing the ODI series.

Patel remained unbeaten at 64, after facing 35 balls and after seeing his flourish secure a thrilling win for India, Team India captain Rohit Sharma praised his compatriots for their performance in Trinidad, while he also had a special message for Axar Patel in Gujarati.

"Woah that was some performance from team India last night. Bapu badhu Saru che @akshar2026," wrote the 'Hitman' and now he has received a brilliant response from the all-rounder.

Badhu saru che rohit bhai thanks.. cheers https://t.co/tzxRzLXy4L — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) July 25, 2022

Axar wrote, "Badhu saru che rohit bhai thanks.. cheers," while replying to Rohit.

Team India were struggling at 79/3 at one point in time, chasing 312, but a 99-run stand between Iyer (63) and Samson (54) provided stability to their innings. In the end contributions from Deepak Hooda (33) and Patel (64*) proved to be extremely vital in taking the visitors to a win.

Earlier, top knocks from Shai Hope and captain Nicholas Pooran powered West Indies to a massive 311/6 at the end of 50 overs. With another 2-wicket win, India clinched the ODI series and now West Indies will be hoping to salvage some pride when the two sides come face to face once again on Wednesday, July 27th.

The Men in Blue will be hoping to inflict yet another clean sweep, while Rohit Sharma and Co, who were rested for the ODI series have also arrived in West Indies to prepare for the five-match T20I series, that will begin on July 29th.