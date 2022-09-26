Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Axar Patel has perfectly filled space vacated by Ravindra Jadeja in Indian team, says Australia's head-coach

On Sunday, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald was left in awe of how India quickly found a way to deal with Jadeja's absence by drafting in Patel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 05:46 PM IST

Axar Patel has perfectly filled space vacated by Ravindra Jadeja in Indian team, says Australia's head-coach
Andrew McDonald on Axar Patel

When Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of selection for the T20 World Cup starting in Australia next month due to right-knee surgery, many felt India will be weakened in the bowling department apart from the fiery batting and superlative fielding skills of the all-rounder.

READ: Suryakumar Yadav surpasses Mohammad Rizwan to become leading run-scorer in T20Is

But after India won a highly-contested T20I series against Australia at Hyderabad on Sunday 2-1, Axar Patel has emerged to be a force to reckon with the ball and has filled the void left by Jadeja.

In the recently-concluded three-match series, with the help of tight line and length apart from varying speed and using the crease well, Patel, a like-for-like replacement for Jadeja, claimed eight wickets at an economy of 6.3 in the series to take the 'Player of the Series' award.

on Sunday, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald was left in awe of how India quickly found a way to deal with Jadeja's absence by drafting in Patel, who left the visitors in a spin throughout the series.

"Axar (Patel), in particular, had an outstanding series. With Jaddu being out, everyone thought that it might become a bit of a weakness for India. But they've found another one again, which tends to happen, so that was outstanding. We struggled with the spin through the middle and the wicket quickened up a little bit in the night. There was no denying that and defending a total becomes hard," said McDonald in the post-match press conference.

In the series, both Australia and India struggled with the ball at the death overs. On Sunday, with Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli notching up brilliant knocks followed by Hardik Pandya finishing off the chase of 187, the visitors' bowling attack minus an injured Mitchell Starc had come under the attack in the last five overs.

READ: Deepti Sharma makes explosive claim on IND-ENG run-out controversy, says 'had warned Charlotte Dean...'

"Across the series the run rate was high, it was entertaining cricket from the get-go. Bat dominated the ball, with an average of 10 runs an over, so there was really no place to hide for bowling units, in particular at the death coming up against Hardik (Pandya). But I think we worked our way through some plans. We saw some good results with some of the plans that we implemented that may be able to transition to the World Cup," stated McDonald.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar drops new poster, announces film's release date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.