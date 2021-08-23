Axar Patel and Ishant Sharma's epic banter on Rishabh Pant's 'shareef ladka' post goes VIRAL

As the Indian cricket team is getting all set to face England in the third Test in Headingley, Rishabh Pant shared pictures of himself on Instagram getting fans excited.

The Indian wicketkeeper batter on his Instagram photos had captioned the post: "Class ka sabse shareef ladka", which translates to "the most well-mannered boy in the class."

While the photo grabbed the attention of many, it was spinner Axar Patel's comment under the pic that got everyone laughing.

Axar Patel hilariously replied to Pant's post as: "wo jo hai photo le raha tha," meaning "The well-mannered boy is the one who took the picture."

While this was not enough, Ishant Sharma joined the banter and commented on Axar Patel's comment saying, "bapu shareef or tu bhi, well done" which translates to, "you calling yourself well-mannered?".

As for the 3rd Test, it will go underway from August 25. The visitors arrived on Sunday and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared pictures from Team India's training sessions. "Turning the heat on at Headingley," BCCI tweeted.

The first Test had ended in a draw but India staged an incredible comeback to take the second game.

India and England provided an intense spectacle on day five of the second Test. The players from both sides were seen getting engaged in verbals and in the end, it was Virat Kohli's team who emerged triumphantly.