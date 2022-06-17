Avesh Khan's triple wicket over takes Indian team to victory over South Africa by 82 runs in the 4th T20I

Avesh Khan

Dinesh Karthik played a knock to remember before Avesh Khan gave his dad a "perfect birthday present" with a fiery spell as India steam-rolled South Africa by 82 runs here on Friday to level the five-match series 2-2.

For India, Avesh Khan (4/18) snapped four wickets in a sensational spell of fast bowling, while Yuzvendra Chahal (2/21) claimed two and Harshal Patel (1/3 in 2 overs) took one.

For the second game in a row, South African batters faltered and collapsed to 87 for nine in 16.5 overs with skipper Temba Bavuma retired hurt. Avesh (4/18) led India's brilliant display with the ball and recorded his career-best figures in the process. It was an away team's lowest total in T20 Internationals in India.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Avesh were impressive with the new ball as South Africa slipped to 35 for two in the powerplay. After a hit on the shoulder, Temba Bavuma (8) injured his left elbow with a dive on the run and had to leave the field. He didn't even come out for the post-match presentation ceremony.

Quinton de Kock (14), who missed the last two games due to a wrist injury, was run out after getting a 'yes and no' from Dwaine Pretorious at the other end. The pitch remained tricky to bat on even in the second innings with the oddball gripping and rising sharply from a good length, making strokeplay difficult.

Earlier, the Indians were struggling at 81 for four before a 65-run stand between Hardik and Karthik brought the home team back into the game.

The series decider will be played in Bengaluru on Sunday.