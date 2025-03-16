The cricketer posted about the news on X and said he enjoyed shooting for the movie.

Cricketers often have impressive careers even after their retirement. They earn from various brand endorsements, ads, business investments and more. Some even appeared in movies, including in Bollywood and other Indian cinema. Now, one such star cricketer, who announced retirement in 2024, is Australian cricketer David Warner. The 38-year-old is set to have a cameo appearance in an upcoming Telugu film 'Robinhood'. The film is headlined by Nithiin and is slated to have its worldwide release on March 28. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is directed by Venky Kudumula, known for 'Chalo' and 'Bheeshma'.

Mythri Movie Makers shared the announcement on X on Saturday. "After shining and leaving a mark on the ground, it is time for him to shine on the silver screen. Introducing the widely loved @davidwarner31 to Indian Cinema with #Robinhood in an exciting cameo GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON MARCH 28th," the caption read. Warner also posted on X about the same and said he enjoyed shooting for the movie. "Indian Cinema, here I come. Excited to be a part of #Robinhood. Thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this one," he wrote.

Warner's association with Telugu cinema is not new. He became a fan favourite not only for his cricketing exploits but also for his love of Telugu songs and dance moves. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Warner's reels and TikTok videos, where he grooved to popular Telugu tracks like 'Srivalli' from 'Pushpa' and 'Mind Block' from 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', won the hearts of many fans. Now, Warner's entry into Tollywood has left his admirers thrilled. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain led the team to an IPL title in 2016. He failed to find any buyers in the IPL 2025 mega auction as he got sold after having a base price of Rs 2 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

