Australian opening batsman Joe Burns diagnosed with fatigue disorder

Australia's opening batsman Joe Burns has been diagnosed with fatigue disorder, Queensland Cricket said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Burns is undergoing diagnosis of a protracted post-infectious fatigue disorder, dating back to a viral infection that he first suffered in October 2018.

Max Walters, CEO, Queensland Cricket stated that he will be fully available for cricket in the near future, although there is no definite forecast for his recovery at present.

"A definite prognosis for recovery is unavailable at present; however it is anticipated he will be fully available for cricket in the near future," Cricket.com.au quoted Max Walters, CEO, Queensland Cricket as saying.

Thanks for the messages. Good to get a diagnosis and know what was going on. Everything is positive and plan to have a bit of rest now before getting back into full training soon. https://t.co/UnfHqnTNl0 — Joe Burns (@joeburns441) June 4, 2019

Burns played the whole season of the 2018-19 domestic summer for Queensland Bulls and Brisbane Heat while battling with fatigue and burn-out.

Now it is understood that the Burns will be unavailable for the selection of the Ashes series, which starts on August 1.

The 29-year-old appeared in 16 tests for Australia and scored 1123 runs. He last featured in February 2019 against Sri Lanka where he scored his fourth hundred and the highest score of 180 runs.

"We wish Joe the best in his recovery and look forward to helping him make a successful return as soon as possible,' he added.