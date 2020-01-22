Australian Open: Roger Federer outclasses Filip Krajinovic to reach third round

Roger Federer cruised to the third round of the ongoing Australian Open on Wednesday (January 22).

The Swiss maestro outclassed Serbia's Filip Krajinovic in straight sets to book his place in the next round.

The current world number three defeated Krajinovic 6-1, 6-4, 6-1.

The 38-year-old got off to a perfect start from the get-go and dropped just one point in the opening set of the match.

Krajinovic fought back hard during the second set and managed to win four games.

However, it was not enough in the end as Federer broke through easy with his class in the end.

The third and final set was once again a reminiscent of the first one, as Filip was left chasing shadows and Federer bagged the match comfortably.

Roger will be taking on Australia's John Millman in the next round of the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Serbia's Novak Djokovic also secured his spot in the third round of the Australia Open after defeating Japan's Tatsuma Ito 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in round two.

The world number two set to face yet another Japanese player in the next round in Yoshihito Nishioka on Friday, January 24.