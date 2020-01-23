Australian Open: Rafael Nadal breezes past Federico Delbonis to reach third round

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal cruised to the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday (January 23).

The current world number one knocked out Argentina's Federico Delbonis in straight sets to progress through to the next round.

The 33-year-old outplayed Delbonis 6-3, 7-6, 6-1 in the second round tie.

Nadal secured the first set relatively comfortably and dropped just three games on his way.

Delbonis fought hard in the second set however, it wasn't enough in the end as Nadal's bruit force helped is win the set 7-6.

The third and final set was much of a reminiscent of the first one as the Spaniard dropped just one game to win the match.

Nadal is set to take on fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the third round on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic also progressed through to the third round of the tournament relatively easily as well.