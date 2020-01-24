Australian Open: 15-year-old Coco Gauff knocks out title-holder Naomi Osaka

American prodigy Coco Gauff caused yet another upset on Friday (January 24) and cruised to the fourth round of the ongoing Australian Open.

The 15-year-old outclassed the defending champion, Naomi Osaka, in straight sets to secure her spot in the next round.

Unseeded Coco defeated the third seed Japanse 6-3, 6-4 in the third round of the tournament.

Gauff is now set to play 14th seed Sofia Kenin of the United States or China's Zhang Shuai in the next round of the tournament.

Speaking at the post-match interview Coco expressed her thoughts on the game and said, "Oh my gosh. Two years ago I lost the first round in the juniors and now I'm here -- this is crazy."

"I was just telling myself one point at a time and just keep fighting because you never know what happens on this court," she added.

Earlier in the day, Serena William crashed out of the Australian Open after facing a shocking defeat in the hands of China's Wang Qiang.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner got absolutely outplayed by Qiang 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5 in the end.