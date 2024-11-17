Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli is the subject of much attention from the Australian media.

At 36 years old, Virat Kohli remains a prominent figure in Indian cricket, revered by fans and experts alike. Currently in Australia for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy commencing on November 22, Kohli is the subject of much attention from the Australian media.

Recently, a newspaper featured Kohli on its front page with the headline "Yugon ki ladai" (Fight for the ages), highlighting the anticipation surrounding the series. The Australian media's fascination with Kohli persists, as he once again graces the front page of a newspaper, this time captioned as "G.O.A.T: How trailblazing Kohli completely changed cricket."

Virat Kohli was a member of the Indian team that recently suffered a 0-3 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand in a home Test series. During this series, Kohli only managed to score 93 runs at an average of 15.50, marking his lowest average in a home series in the past seven years.

Looking ahead to the upcoming series, Kohli has set his sights on surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record of 1809 Test runs in Australia. Currently, Kohli has accumulated 1352 runs in 13 Tests at an impressive average of 54.08, leaving him 458 runs shy of claiming the top spot.

Furthermore, Kohli has the opportunity to break the record for the most Test centuries by a visiting cricketer in Australia. With six centuries to his name, he is within striking distance of English cricketing legends Jack Hobbs (nine centuries) and Wally Hammond (seven centuries).

In addition, Kohli has amassed 509 runs in four Tests at the Adelaide Oval, boasting an average of 63.62. By scoring just 102 more runs, he can surpass Brian Lara's tally of 610 runs and become the highest-scoring visiting batsman at this venue. Notably, the upcoming series will mark Kohli's 100th international match against Australia, likely occurring during the third Test. This milestone will see him become the second Indian player to achieve this feat, joining the ranks of Sachin Tendulkar who has played 110 matches against Australia.

