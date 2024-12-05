Australian pacer Megan Schutt stood out with a remarkable five-wicket haul for just 19 runs.

In the first women's ODI of the three-match series in Brisbane, India was defeated by Australia by five wickets.

India's decision to bat first backfired as they suffered a batting collapse, being all out for a mere 100 runs in the 35th over. Jemimah Rodrigues was the top scorer for India with 23 runs off 42 deliveries.

Australian pacer Megan Schutt stood out with a remarkable five-wicket haul for just 19 runs. The home team easily chased down the target with almost 34 overs to spare, with opener Georgia Voll finishing not out on 46 runs off 42 deliveries, leading Australia to a total of 102/5 in the 17th over.

On the Indian side, Renuka Singh took three wickets for 45 runs, while Priya Mishra also contributed with two wickets. India will need to regroup and come back stronger in the next match to level the series.

