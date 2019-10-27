Australia vs Sri Lanka: David Warner gifts himself a maiden T20I century on 33rd birthday

David Warner has made sure he has an electric 33rd birthday as the Australian batsman smashed Sri Lankan bowlers all around Adelaide as he raced to his maiden T20I century.

The openers unbeaten 100 came off just 56 deliveries which helped Australia to a grand total of 233 for two in the first T20I match in the three-match series.

David Warner - who is Australia's highest run-scorer in T20Is - hit four sixes and 10 fours.

An easy choice for Play of the Day was David Warner's career-best knock! See the highlights from his unbeaten 100: https://t.co/n7hJnVUv98#AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/0Ey5kBe872 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 27, 2019

Warner was then joined in the middle by Glen Maxwell, who picked up the momentum, soon.

Maxwell too smashed 62 off just 28 deliveries as he put up a 107-run stand with the birthday boy, before falling in the final over.

As for the match, Sri Lanka - who had won the toss and opted to bowl - could not curb the Australian batsmen.

The visitors who then came to bat were restricted to just 99/9 in 20 overs. Aaron Finch led the home team to an excellent 134-run win in the first T20I of the three-match series.