Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Pathum Nissanka's century propels hosts to dominant 6 wicket win

Pathum Nissanka scored 137 runs off 147 balls to help Sri Lanka chase down the 291-run target and seal a 6-wicket win to take a 2-1 series lead.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

Sri Lanka defeated Australia in the third ODI in Colombo as the batting masterclass from centurion Pathum Nissanka was enough to give the hosts a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. 

Having won and choosing to bat first, an injury-stricken Australian side scored 291/6 in their respective 50 overs, with Travis Head leading the way with an unbeaten knock of 70 runs in just 65 balls. Aaron Finch scored 62 off 85, while Alex Carey hit 49 off 52 deliveries. 

For Sri Lanka, Jefferey Vandersay picked up three wickets in his 10-over spell, as he gave away 49 runs. 

In reply, the hosts got off to a brilliant start despite losing opener Niroshan Dickwella early. Nissanka combined with Kusal Mendis to devastating effect as the duo took Australia's bowlers to the cleaners. 

Nissanka scored a ton, while Mendis was retired hurt after scoring 87 off 85 balls. Dhanajaya de Silva put the finishing touches as Sri Lanka reached the required target with 9 balls to spare. 

The win not only gives the hosts a well-deserved lead, but it would also give the crisis-stricken nation some respite, amid the ongoing economic crisis. 

Nissanka and Mendis combined for a brilliant 170-run partnership for the second wicket to put their side in complete control.

Nissanka's knock came off 147 deliveries and contained 11 fours and two sixes.

Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss and an unbeaten 70 from Travis Head and 62 from skipper Aaron Finch helped them to a competitive 291-6 on a tricky Colombo wicket which was slow and offered the spin bowlers some turn.

Head and Alex Carey (49) combined superbly during their 72-run partnership after Australia found themselves in a difficult position at 121-4 before Glenn Maxwell smashed 33 off 18 balls in a strong finish to the innings.

Jeffrey Vandersay was the pick of the bowlers claiming 3-49 for Sri Lanka, who dropped four catches, while Head was lucky to survive a big appeal for leg-before when he was on four as the hosts did not review the umpire's decision.

With inputs from Reuters

