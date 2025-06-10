Ahead of the high-voltage WTC Final game between Australia and South Africa, let us take a look at the scenario if the match gets washed out due to rain of ends up in a draw or a tie. Get enlightened here.

Defending champions Australia are set to lock horns with South Africa for the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground from June 11 to June 15. This is the first-ever WTC Final wherein Team India will not be participating. The title holds much importance for both teams, as this is the first-ever chance for the Proteas to clinch the coveted trophy in their first attempt. On the other hand, Australia will be looking to claim their second successive WTC title. So, what happens if this much-awaited game ends in a draw or a tie or gets washed out due to rain? Let's find out.

What happens if WTC Final gets washed out or end in draw of tie?

If the WTC Final match between Australia and South Africa ends up in a draw, tie, or is washed out due to rain even after the reserve day, then both teams will be entitled to share the World Test Championship title.

Importance of Reserve Day

The option for Reserve Day (Day 6) has been kept for completing the remaining overs of the game if the match is affected by rain in the first five days. The option for Reserve Day has been used since the first WTC Final game between India and New Zealand in 2021, when the 1st day of play was washed out and the Reserve Day was used to cover the time lost.