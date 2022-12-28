Australia vs South Africa: Cameron Green ruled out of Sydney Test with fractured finger

Image Source: Cricket Australia

Cameron Green has been ruled out of the third and final Test match in Sydney against South Africa due to a slight fracture to his right index finger, according to a statement from Cricket Australia on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Green was injured after being struck by a rapid delivery from Anrich Nortje, forcing the 23-year-old to leave the field.

CA has released a statement on its official website saying that Green's right index finger has a slight fracture. Green will be allowed to bat in the game, but they indicated they wouldn't let him bowl.

"Green has a small fracture to his right index finger, a Cricket Australia spokesperson confirmed, and while he will be able to bat again if required, will not bowl in South Africa's second innings."

"The 23-year-old has also been ruled out of the Sydney Test, and would be doubtful to play in the KFC BBL where he had been expected to play for the Perth Scorchers with the allrounder facing "a period of recovery leading into the Qantas Tour of India," read the statement.

On the first day of the Boxing Day Test, Green picked up his first five-wicket haul, stepping up magnificently when experienced fast Mitchell Starc suffered a finger injury of his own.

Despite the fact that the entire extent of Starc's injury is still unknown, it seems doubtful that the left-armer will be able to bowl for the duration of the second Test, leaving Australia without two of their top bowling options.

To ensure that Green recovers in time for the four-match series in India beginning in February, Green will miss next week's third and final Test against the Proteas at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Which teams will advance to the ICC World Test Championship final the following year will depend heavily on their performance against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia currently leads the standings and is in prime position to secure a ticket in the 2023 decider, while India is clinging on to second place after recently sweeping Bangladesh 2-0.

READ| From Rs 500-crore stadium to 225-room 4-star lodging: Rourkela gears up to host FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023