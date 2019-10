Australia vs Pakistan: After being sacked from captaincy, Sarfaraz Ahmed dropped from Pak squad

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), who had recently sacked Sarfaraz Ahmed from captaincy have now dropped him for their upcoming Australian tour.

Sarfraz, 32, was stripped last week ahead of the Australia series with Azhar Ali and Babar Azam being appointed new skippers of Pakistan’s Test and T20I sides respectively.

Pakistan will play three Twenty20 internationals in Sydney (November 3), Canberra (November 5) and Perth (November 8). The two Tests will be in Brisbane (Nov 21-25) and Adelaide (Nov 29-Dec 03).

Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said Pakistan need to do well in Australia following a disappointing summer.

“We need to play aggressive cricket to achieve better results there,” said Misbah. “We have some exciting youngsters in the pace squad who could be surprise packages.”

Squads:

Twenty20: Babar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khusdil Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir

Also read Sarfaraz Ahmed sacked as Pak captain, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam given charge for Test and T20I

Test: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan senior, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashid Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Nusa Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah