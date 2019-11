Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for AUS vs PAK today

Dream11 Prediction - Australia vs Pakistan T20I

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match today, November 5 at Bankstown Oval at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I (AUS vs PAK) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan

Batters – David Warner, Steve Smith (VC), Ashton Turner, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam

All-Rounders – Ashton Agar, Imad Wasim

Bowlers – Mitchell Starc (C), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

AUS vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan, David Warner, Steve Smith (VC), Ashton Turner, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Ashton Agar, Imad Wasim, Mitchell Starc (C), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

AUS vs PAK Probable Playing 11

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (WK), Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain/Mohammad Irfan.

Check Dream11 Prediction / PAK Dream11 Team / Pakistan Dream11 Team / AUS Dream11 Team / Australia Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more