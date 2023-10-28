Headlines

Australia vs New Zealand: David Warner surpasses Virat Kohli as ODI World Cup's all-time leading scorer

David Wamer etched his name in the history of ODI World Cups by surpassing Virat Kohli as the leading run-scorer.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

In a thrilling clash between cricket giants Australia and New Zealand, David Wamer etched his name in the history of ODI World Cups by surpassing Virat Kohli as the leading run-scorer. The fiery contest took place during the World Cup group-stage match in Dharamsala, and Warner's explosive performance left spectators in awe.

Warner, the swashbuckling left-handed opener, displayed his prowess with an impressive 81-run knock from just 65 deliveries. His innings included a total of four boundaries and five colossal sixes. Beginning the game with 1324 runs from 23 World Cup innings, Warner not only reached the coveted 1400-run milestone but also claimed the top position in the all-time run chart. In stark contrast, Virat Kohli's current tally stands at 1384 runs from 31 innings, which now places him behind Warner.

Warner's fifty came in just 28 deliveries, firmly establishing his ascendancy over Kohli in the ODI World Cup run chart Currently, only cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and Kumara Sangakkara boast more runs than Warner in this prestigious list

A pivotal moment in the match was the formidable 175-run partnership between Warner and Travis Head, who marked his World Cup debut with a sensational century, earning the title of the fastest century scorer on debut in World Cup history. This duo's remarkable performance was nothing short of spectacular, particularly during the PowerPlay, where they combined forces to amass an astounding 118 runs the highest PowerPlay score ever recorded in a World Cup match Prior to the match, New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to field, setting the stage for an intense showdown.

Head, who made a comeback after missing Australia's first five matches due to injury, replaced all-rounder Cameron Green in the side. Australia, with three consecutive victories, had reinvigorated their campaign, securing fourth place in the points table. The stage was set for a riveting contest, with Warner's record-breaking performance adding an extra layer of excitement to the already high-stakes match between these cricketing powerhouses.

