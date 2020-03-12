Australia vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for AUS vs NZ
Australia vs New Zealand
Dream11 Prediction - Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI
AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Australia vs New Zealand ODI match today, March 13.
Australia vs New Zealand T20I (NZ vs AUS) Dream11
Wicketkeeper – Alex Carey
Batters – Kane Williamson (C), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Marnus Labuschagne (VC), David Warner
All-Rounders – James Neesham
Bowlers – Kyle Jamieson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Lockie Ferguson
NZW vs AUSW My Dream11 Team
Alex Carey(WK), Kane Williamson (C), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Marnus Labuschagne (VC), David Warner, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Lockie Ferguson.
NZW vs AUSW Probable Playing 11
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuchagne, D’arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson/Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
