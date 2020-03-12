Trending#

coronavirus

IPL 2020

Madhya Pradesh

Modi

CAA protests

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


Australia vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for AUS vs NZ

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Australia vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, NZ Dream11 Team Player List, AUS Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Australia vs New Zealand Head to Head.


Australia vs New Zealand

Share

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Mar 12, 2020, 03:24 PM IST

Dream11 Prediction - Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Australia vs New Zealand ODI match today, March 13.

Australia vs New Zealand T20I (NZ vs AUS) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Alex Carey

Batters – Kane Williamson (C), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Marnus Labuschagne (VC), David Warner

All-Rounders – James Neesham

Bowlers – Kyle Jamieson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Lockie Ferguson

NZW vs AUSW My Dream11 Team 

Alex Carey(WK), Kane Williamson (C), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Marnus Labuschagne (VC), David Warner, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Lockie Ferguson. 

NZW vs AUSW Probable Playing 11

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuchagne, D’arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson/Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Check Dream11 Prediction / NZW Dream11 Team / New Zealand Dream11 Team / AUSW Dream11 Team / Australia Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more