Australia vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for AUS vs NZ

Dream11 Prediction - Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Australia vs New Zealand ODI match today, March 13.

Australia vs New Zealand T20I (NZ vs AUS) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Alex Carey

Batters – Kane Williamson (C), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Marnus Labuschagne (VC), David Warner

All-Rounders – James Neesham

Bowlers – Kyle Jamieson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Lockie Ferguson

NZW vs AUSW My Dream11 Team

Alex Carey(WK), Kane Williamson (C), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Marnus Labuschagne (VC), David Warner, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Lockie Ferguson.

NZW vs AUSW Probable Playing 11

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuchagne, D’arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson/Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Check Dream11 Prediction / NZW Dream11 Team / New Zealand Dream11 Team / AUSW Dream11 Team / Australia Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more