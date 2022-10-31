Australia vs Ireland live streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs IRE match 31 of T20 World Cup in India

Headlines

Bihar man breaks Guinness World Record by crafting spoon smaller than nib of a pen

Gadar 2 box office collection day 7: Sunny Deol's action-packed sequel inches closer to Rs 300 crore in India

Uber booked Rs 6! Bengaluru woman's screenshot goes viral

Woman steps into IKEA Hyderabad to purchase one lamp, departs with a bill as tall as her

WhatsApp users can now easily share HD photos, new option released

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ranbir Kapoor buys new Rs 4 crore SUV, joins Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani in list of owners

India vs Ireland 1st T20I: When and where to watch IND vs IRE series opener live

Bihar man breaks Guinness World Record by crafting spoon smaller than nib of a pen

Mysore Pak: What's so special about one of the world's best street food?

Asia Cup 2023: 5 biggest fights during India vs Pakistan cricket match

7 facts you didn't know about the legendary lyricist Gulzar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Gadar 2 box office collection day 7: Sunny Deol's action-packed sequel inches closer to Rs 300 crore in India

Alia Bhatt trolled for giving shoutout to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav: 'She doesn't even know...'

'Adipurush jaisi behooda film...': OMG 2 actor Govind Namdev slams CBFC for giving his film 'senseless' A certificate

HomeCricket

Cricket

Australia vs Ireland live streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs IRE match 31 of T20 World Cup in India

Check out all the details for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup game between Australia-Ireland which will be played in Brisbane.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 09:19 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Australia will lock horns with Ireland in a Super 12 Group 1 match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba, Brisbane. It will be a virtual do-or-die clash for both teams as they have one win, one loss, and a washed-out encounter under their belt so far.

READ: La Liga: Robert Lewandowski scores a late winner as FC Barcelona beats Valencia by 1-0

Hence, a loss in the upcoming game would practically kill either side’s chances to qualify for the semis.

Australia started the ICC event with a defeat against New Zealand by 89 runs. They were quick to cause a turnaround with a victory against Sri Lanka by seven wickets. Australia’s last match against England was washed out due to rain.

Ireland, meanwhile, are occupying a place above Australia in the standings with the same points but a better net run rate. After losing against Sri Lanka, the team caused a massive upset for England by scoring a victory by five runs. Their most recent game against Afghanistan was spoiled due to rain.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Australia (AUS) vs Ireland (IRE) be played?

Australia will play against Ireland on October 31, Monday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Australia (AUS) vs Ireland (IRE) be played?

The match will be conducted at The Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Australia (AUS) vs Ireland (IRE) begin?

The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia (AUS) vs Ireland (IRE) match?

The Australia vs Ireland match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

READ: FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: Spain beats Colombia by 1-0 to lift the title

How do I watch the match between Australia (AUS) and Ireland (IRE)?

Australia vs Ireland match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Ireland vs Australia probable XI

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Adam Zampa

Ireland: Josh Little, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jad Hadid brutally trolled for touching Akanksha Puri inappropriately, asking to kiss; netizens say 'yeh nahi sudhrega'

Delhi woman kills live-in partner's son over divorce demand from wife

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah surprises India batters with toe crushers and nasty bouncers ahead of Ireland series

IndiGo pilot collapses at boarding gate, dies before departure of Pune-bound flight

'I want calm, I want peace': Rohit Sharma's hilarious take on Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE