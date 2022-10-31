Australia vs Ireland live streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs IRE match 31 of T20 World Cup in India

Check out all the details for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup game between Australia-Ireland which will be played in Brisbane.

Australia will lock horns with Ireland in a Super 12 Group 1 match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba, Brisbane. It will be a virtual do-or-die clash for both teams as they have one win, one loss, and a washed-out encounter under their belt so far.

READ: La Liga: Robert Lewandowski scores a late winner as FC Barcelona beats Valencia by 1-0

Hence, a loss in the upcoming game would practically kill either side’s chances to qualify for the semis.

Australia started the ICC event with a defeat against New Zealand by 89 runs. They were quick to cause a turnaround with a victory against Sri Lanka by seven wickets. Australia’s last match against England was washed out due to rain.

Ireland, meanwhile, are occupying a place above Australia in the standings with the same points but a better net run rate. After losing against Sri Lanka, the team caused a massive upset for England by scoring a victory by five runs. Their most recent game against Afghanistan was spoiled due to rain.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Australia (AUS) vs Ireland (IRE) be played?

Australia will play against Ireland on October 31, Monday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Australia (AUS) vs Ireland (IRE) be played?

The match will be conducted at The Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Australia (AUS) vs Ireland (IRE) begin?

The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia (AUS) vs Ireland (IRE) match?

The Australia vs Ireland match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

READ: FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: Spain beats Colombia by 1-0 to lift the title

How do I watch the match between Australia (AUS) and Ireland (IRE)?

Australia vs Ireland match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Ireland vs Australia probable XI

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Adam Zampa

Ireland: Josh Little, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany