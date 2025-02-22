Check out the live streaming details for the Australia and England Champions Trophy 2025 match to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Cricket fans are in for an exciting showdown as Australia faces off against their long-time rivals England in the Champions Trophy 2025 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore this Saturday.

England will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing 0-3 defeat to India as they enter the eight-team tournament. This recent loss has marked England's fourth consecutive defeat in ODI bilateral series, with the team having lost 16 out of their last 23 ODIs since the start of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

On the other hand, Australia's recent one-day international series against Sri Lanka was nothing short of a disaster, leaving a mark in the record books. To make matters worse, the Aussies will be missing several key players in the tournament, including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis.

Live Streaming Details

The AUS vs ENG match is set to take place on Saturday, February 22. This day-night contest is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 PM IST at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Cricket fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports and Sports18 channels in India. For those on the go, the match can also be livestreamed on the JioStar app and website.

Pitch report

Lahore recently played host to a match in the tri-series featuring Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa. New Zealand posted a formidable total of 330 runs, to which Pakistan responded with a score of 252. The pitch conditions are anticipated to remain consistent, setting the stage for what promises to be another high-scoring game in Lahore.

Weather report

The weather forecast for the upcoming fixture is clear with no chance of rain. Players can look forward to enjoying a game of cricket under the warm glow of hazy sunshine.

Predicted playing XI

Australia: Steve Smith (Captain), Matthew Short, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis

Enlagnd playing XI: Jos Buttler (Captain), Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

