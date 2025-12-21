FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Australia troll England's 'Bazball' with 'Ronball' shirts after wrapping up Ashes in just 11 days

Australia had the last laugh in Ashes 2025 as players, led by Travis Head, mocked England’s much-hyped ‘Bazball’ approach by sporting ‘Ronball’ shirts after sealing the series in just 11 days. The cheeky celebration underlined Australia’s dominance and England’s struggles.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 10:31 PM IST

If Brendon McCullum’s "Bazball" was intended to revolutionize Test cricket with fearless aggression, the 2025–26 Ashes has provided a sobering counter-argument. In just 11 days of actual play, Australia has dismantled England’s tactical bravado, securing an unassailable 3-0 series lead with an 82-run victory at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

The celebrations that followed were as ruthless as the cricket itself. Led by social convenor Travis Head, the Australian players emerged from the dressing room sporting white T-shirts emblazoned with a new term: "Ronball."

The shirts feature a cartoon of Australia’s head coach, Andrew "Ronald" McDonald. The term is a pointed jab at England’s "Bazball" (named after their coach, "Baz" McCullum). For the Australians, "Ronball" represents a brand of cricket that values "good old-fashioned toil," patience, and surgical execution over reckless flair.

England touched down in Adelaide filled with a flicker of optimism, aiming for a monumental target of 435 runs. For a fleeting moment on Day 5, the essence of 'Bazball' appeared to be thriving. Jamie Smith (60) and Will Jacks (47) ignited a vigorous counter-offensive, prompting the Barmy Army to belt out 'Livin' on a Prayer.'

Yet, the miracle was fleeting. Mitchell Starc (3/62) dismantled the lower order, and Marnus Labuschagne—displaying the 'Ronball' spirit proudly—executed a breathtaking, gravity-defying slip catch to dismiss Jacks. Scott Boland then wrapped up the tail, dismissing Josh Tongue to bowl England out for 352.

The speed of this series victory is staggering. By winning in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide in a combined 11 days, Australia has matched the record for the fastest-ever Ashes win set during Steve Waugh’s golden era.

The victory is even more remarkable considering Australia’s depleted ranks. Missing Josh Hazlewood for the series and losing Nathan Lyon to a hamstring tear mid-match, the hosts relied on the depth of their squad. Alex Carey was the standout performer, earning Player of the Match honors for his twin scores of 106 and 72, alongside his flawless glovework.

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli returns to nets ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy, to play under Rishabh Pant before New Zealand ODIs

