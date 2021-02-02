Australia tour of South Africa officially postponed, here's how it impacts WTC points table
Cricket Australia has officially postponed the tour to South Africa citing coronovirus pandemic
Cricket Australia confirmed that the tour has been postponed and not cancelled | Cricket Australia
Written By
Edited By
Anshul Gupta
Source
DNA webdesk
Australia tour of South Africa has officially been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. Cricket Australia informed on Tuesday that the proposed three-match tour will no longer be played in February, which means Australia's matches are done for the current World Test Championship cycle.
CA said, "Cricket Australia has today informed Cricket South Africa that it believes it has no choice but to postpone the forthcoming Qantas Tour of South Africa due to the coronavirus pandemic."
JUST IN: @CricketAus has cancelled the upcoming Test tour of South Africa #SAvAUS https://t.co/cu0mcxc8DI— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 2, 2021