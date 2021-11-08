Headlines

Cricket

Australia to tour Pakistan for first time in 24 years - Here's the full schedule

Australia will be touring Pakistan for three Test matches part of the World Test Championship, three ODIs, and one T20I.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 04:06 PM IST

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on Monday, announced details of Australia's first tour of Pakistan since 1998, which will take place in March and April 2022, and comprise three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I. The Tests will take place in Karachi (March 3-7), Rawalpindi (March 12-16) and Lahore (March 21-25), while Lahore will be the venue for the four white-ball matches to be played from March 29 to April 5.

The Tests will be played as part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs will be connected to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League - a 13-team event from which the seven highest-placed sides and the hosts, India, will qualify directly for the event proper in 2023.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, who played eight Tests and 18 ODIs against Australia: "I am delighted to welcome Australia to Pakistan. From a personal point of view, it pleases me no end that we'll be engaged in a three-Test match series, connoisseurs delight.""Australia is one of the high-performing sides and them playing in our backyard for the first time after a gap of 24 years will be a special treat for the fans. Likewise, it will be a great opportunity for the Australia cricketers to not only play at our iconic venues but also feel and enjoy the respect, love and hospitality that this great country offers, something which most of their previous generation of cricketers missed out by playing offshore," he added.

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Nick Hockley: "Cricket Australia is excited about the prospect of touring Pakistan next year for what will be a highly anticipated series in a country so incredibly passionate about the game and their national team."

"Pakistan is a formidable opposition with an exceptionally talented team, as evidenced by their dynamic performances in the current ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the UAE," he added.

As part of the reconnoitering process, Cricket Australia's delegation will visit Pakistan to meet with PCB officials as well as provincial and federal authorities to discuss and finalise matters relating to team operations, logistics, security and Covid-19 protocols.Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998-99 when Mark Taylor led them to a 1-0 series victory - their first since Richie Benaud's side defeated Fazal Mahmood's team by 2-0 in the 1959-60 series. Between the two series, Pakistan hosted Australia in 1964-65 (drew 0-0), 1979-80 (won 1-0), 1982-83 (won 3-0), 1988-89 (won 1-0) and 1994-95 (won 1-0).

Pakistan staged the last four series with Australia offshore - 2002-2003 (Colombo and Sharjah, Pakistan lost 3-0), 2010 (drew 1-1 in England), 2014-15 (won 2-0 in the UAE) and 2018-19 (won 1-0 in the UAE).

