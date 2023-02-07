Search icon
Australia T20I captain Aaron Finch, 36, retires from international cricket

Aaron Finch represented Australia in 254 international matches across all formats, playing five Tests, 146 ODIs and 103 T20Is.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 08:54 AM IST

Australia T20I captain Aaron Finch has called time on his stunning international career that included leading Australia to their first ICC Men`s T20 World Cup trophy.

Finch led Australia in a world record 76 men`s T20Is, as well as in 55 ODIs, before announcing his retirement on Tuesday.

The long-term white-ball skipper represented Australia in 254 international matches across all formats, playing five Tests, 146 ODIs and 103 T20Is.

"Realising that I won`t be playing on until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment to step down and give the team time to plan and build towards that event," ICC quoted Finch as saying at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

"I also want to say a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career," he added.

Since making his international debut in a T20I against England in January 2011, Finch amassed 8,804 runs which include 17 ODI centuries and two T20I tons.

Finch ended his ODI career in September of last year, but he continued to captain Australia in T20s, notably during their disappointing home defence of the T20 World Cup. In that competition, the right-hander played his final international game and top-scored with 63 as Australia defeated Ireland by 42 runs, but they were unable to go to the semi-finals.

Throughout much of his time playing at the highest level, Finch was a white-ball cricket superstar. In 2020, he was nominated for the ICC Men`s T20I Cricketer of the Decade award. When he slammed 172 runs off just 76 balls against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2018, he set the record for the highest T20I score. His amazing innings featured 10 sixes and 16 fours.

Finch`s 156 from 63 balls against England in Southampton in 2013 remains the third-highest men`s T20I score ever. "Team success is what you play the game for and the maiden T20 World Cup win in 2021 and lifting the ODI World Cup on home soil in 2015 will be the two memories I cherish the most. To be able to represent Australia for 12 years and play with and against some of the greatest players of all time has been an incredible honour," Finch said.

The 36-year-old saw the pinnacle of achievement when playing for Australia in the 2015 ICC Men`s Cricket World Cup and in 2021 as captain of the T20 World Cup squad.

