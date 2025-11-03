Australia suffer big blow as star batter gets released ahead of last 2 T20Is against India due to...

Ahead of the final two T20Is matches against India in the ongoing 5-match series, Australia have suffered another major blow after the departure of Josh Hazlewood from the squad. Know more about it below.

Australia's star batter Travis Head will be unavailable for the final two games in the ongoing T20I series with India. The reason behind Head's unavailability is the preparation for the upcoming Ashes, which is slated to commence on November 21. The 31-year-old Southpaw will be available for South Australia's game against Tasmania in Hobart next week. Head's performance in white-ball cricket in recent times has not been up to the mark as his best score in the last eight innings in T20I and ODIs is 31.

Coming back to the ongoing T20I series with India, Australia will be in deep trouble as they face the world champions in the format without Head, following the departure of Josh Hazlewood from the squad.

On the other hand, India have also released their star bowler Kuldeep Yadav ahead of the last two T20I matches against Australia to allow him to participate in the India A series against South Africa A at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for the second 4-day Test match.

IND tour of Australia 2025

India's tour of Australia began with the 3-match ODI series, which Australia won 2-1. The ongoing 5-match T20I series was equalled after the Men in Blue clinched the Hobart match on November 2 by 5 wickets. The final two matches are scheduled to be played in Gold Coast and Brisbane on November 6 and November 8, respectively.

After the Australia tour, India will face South Africa in the 2-match Test series at home, starting November 14. This will be followed by a 3-match ODI series and a 5-match T20I series.