HomeCricket

CRICKET

Australia slump to 98-run loss vs South Africa: Check Aussies' 5 biggest ODI defeats

Below is the list of some of the biggest ODI defeats of the most successful and dominant team in the game. Most recently, the Aussies faced a humiliating 98-run defeat by the Proteas on their home soil.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 07:47 PM IST

Australia slump to 98-run loss vs South Africa: Check Aussies' 5 biggest ODI defeats
In the 1st ODI of the 3-match series, Australia lost to South Africa by 98 runs

TRENDING NOW

Mitchell Marsh-led Australia suffered a mammoth 98-run defeat in the 1st ODI against South Africa on Tuesday. From being wicketless at 60 runs on board, the Australian side went to 89/6 in no time, eventually losing the game by 98 runs. Spinner Keshav Maharaj decimated Australia at Cazalys Stadium, picking up five wickets in 26 balls. This is one of the biggest losses for the Aussies in an ODI in the recent past. Let us take a trip down memory lane and check out some of the worst defeats of the Baggy Greens in the 50-over format.

 

186-run loss vs England (2024)

 

Batting first, England posted 312 runs in 39 overs; however, Australia were bundled out at 126. The Men in Yellow lost the game by 186 runs in the 4th ODI of the 5-match series, which was played at the iconic Lord's.

 

242-run defeat vs England (2018)

 

A 242-run defeat on English soil in 2018 is also Australia's worst ODI defeat ever. The host posted 481 runs on board after batting first, while the visitors folded for 239 runs to hand over the victory to England.

 

206-run defeat vs New Zealand (1986)

 

In the Benson and Hedges World Series Cup in 1986, the Men in Yellow were bundled out for just 70 runs in Adelaide, losing the game by 206 runs in the 276-run chase.

 

174-run loss vs Sri Lanka (2025)

 

This loss is one of the most recent humiliations the Australian team has faced in the 50-over format. In Colombo, the hosts posted 281/4 in 50 overs, whereas the Aussies were bowled out for just 107 after Dunith Wellalage took four wickets by leaking just 32 runs.

 

164-run loss vs West Indies (1987)

 

It was the time when the West Indian side used to be a dominant force in the game, led by Sir Vivian Richards. Batting first, the Caribbean posted 255 runs, courtesy of Gordon Greenidge's 119-ball century. In reply, Australia were bowled out for just 91 runs, marking one of the heaviest ODI defeats for the Yellow Army. 

