Australia's jam-packed Ashes home season to begin with historic Hobart Test against Afghanistan

Starting December, Australian men will be playing the five-match Ashes Test series and women will be playing the multi-format series starting Jan 27.

Timothy David Paine a.k.a Tim Paine, the Australian Test skipper will be playing his first home Test at his home ground Blundstone Arena in Hobart leading the side when his team takes on Afghanistan's first Test against Australia on November 27.

The historic Hobart Test kicks off a jam-packed bumper home season for the Australian side which features the Ashes series 2021-22 starting off from the Gabba Test on December 8, followed by a day-night encounter at the Adelaide Oval starting December 16. The first two Tests will be followed by the annual Boxing Day Test at the iconic MCG and the Pink Test at the SCG, with the final game starting on January 14 at Perth Stadium.

While the Australian men's team will move to the ODIs against their trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand from January 30, the Australian women's team will spring into the action starting the Women's Ashes with the only Test match on January 27 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Australian men's side will three ODIs and a solitary T20I against New Zealand, before playing Sri Lanka for five T20Is. The women's team is also slated to play the Indian women's team in later September and early October, with the dates and the details still to be confirmed.

Here is the full schedule:

Men's Test vs Afghanistan

Nov 27 – Dec 1 - Blundstone Arena, Hobart

The Ashes (Men)

Dec 8-12 - First Test, The Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20 - Second Test, Adelaide Oval

Dec 26-30 - Third Test, MCG

Jan 5-9 - Fourth Test, SCG

Jan 14-18 - Fifth Test, Perth Stadium

The Ashes (Women)

Jan 27-30 - Test match, Manuka Oval, Canberra

Feb 4 - First T20, North Sydney Oval

Feb 6 - Second T20, North Sydney Oval

Feb 10 - Third T20, Adelaide Oval

Feb 13 - First ODI, Adelaide Oval

Feb 16 - Second ODI, Junction Oval, Melbourne

Feb 19 - Third ODI, Junction Oval, Melbourne

Series vs New Zealand

Jan 30 - First ODI, Perth Stadium

Feb 2 - Second ODI, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

Feb 5 - Third ODI, SCG

Feb 8 - T20, Manuka Oval, Canberra

T20I series vs Sri Lanka

Feb 11 - First T20, SCG

Feb 13 - Second T20, The Gabba, Brisbane

Feb 15 - Third T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Feb 18 - Fourth T20, Adelaide Oval

Feb 20 - Fifth T20, MCG