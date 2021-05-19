Australia's jam-packed Ashes home season to begin with historic Hobart Test against Afghanistan

Headlines

Akshay Kumar called 'hypocrite' for doing pan masala ad with Ajay-SRK after promising to step away: 'Paison ke liye...'

Polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held at 'right time': Election Commission

Rajasthan Polls 2023: BJP issues first list, 7 MPs among 41 candidates; check all names here

Nithya Menen clears teh air on rumours of being harassed by Tamil actor: ‘I can’t be upset just because…’

Meet Kartik Sharma, Virat Kohli's lookalike from Chandigarh, who becomes internet sensation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held at 'right time': Election Commission

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Arthritis: 8 foods that cause joint pain

Countries that hosted ODI World Cups and won

Israel-Hamas war: Which countries supporting whom

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

Akshay Kumar called 'hypocrite' for doing pan masala ad with Ajay-SRK after promising to step away: 'Paison ke liye...'

Nithya Menen clears teh air on rumours of being harassed by Tamil actor: ‘I can’t be upset just because…’

Aarya 3 teaser: Ferocious Sushmita Sen is back to finish story ‘she didn’t start’ but there’s a twist

HomeCricket

Cricket

Australia's jam-packed Ashes home season to begin with historic Hobart Test against Afghanistan

Starting December, Australian men will be playing the five-match Ashes Test series and women will be playing the multi-format series starting Jan 27.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 19, 2021, 04:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Timothy David Paine a.k.a Tim Paine, the Australian Test skipper will be playing his first home Test at his home ground Blundstone Arena in Hobart leading the side when his team takes on Afghanistan's first Test against Australia on November 27.

The historic Hobart Test kicks off a jam-packed bumper home season for the Australian side which features the Ashes series 2021-22 starting off from the Gabba Test on December 8, followed by a day-night encounter at the Adelaide Oval starting December 16. The first two Tests will be followed by the annual Boxing Day Test at the iconic MCG and the Pink Test at the SCG, with the final game starting on January 14 at Perth Stadium.

While the Australian men's team will move to the ODIs against their trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand from January 30, the Australian women's team will spring into the action starting the Women's Ashes with the only Test match on January 27 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Australian men's side will three ODIs and a solitary T20I against New Zealand, before playing Sri Lanka for five T20Is. The women's team is also slated to play the Indian women's team in later September and early October, with the dates and the details still to be confirmed.

Here is the full schedule:

Men's Test vs Afghanistan

Nov 27 – Dec 1 - Blundstone Arena, Hobart

 

The Ashes (Men)

Dec 8-12 - First Test, The Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20 - Second Test, Adelaide Oval

Dec 26-30 - Third Test, MCG

Jan 5-9 - Fourth Test, SCG

Jan 14-18 - Fifth Test, Perth Stadium

 

The Ashes (Women)

Jan 27-30 - Test match, Manuka Oval, Canberra

Feb 4 - First T20, North Sydney Oval

Feb 6 - Second T20, North Sydney Oval

Feb 10 - Third T20, Adelaide Oval

Feb 13 - First ODI, Adelaide Oval

Feb 16 - Second ODI, Junction Oval, Melbourne

Feb 19 - Third ODI, Junction Oval, Melbourne

 

Series vs New Zealand

Jan 30 - First ODI, Perth Stadium

Feb 2 - Second ODI, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

Feb 5 - Third ODI, SCG

Feb 8 - T20, Manuka Oval, Canberra

 

T20I series vs Sri Lanka

Feb 11 - First T20, SCG

Feb 13 - Second T20, The Gabba, Brisbane

Feb 15 - Third T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Feb 18 - Fourth T20, Adelaide Oval

Feb 20 - Fifth T20, MCG

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in white-ball ICC tournaments

Jaswant Singh Gill's family reacts to Akshay Kumar's portrayal of real hero in Mission Raniganj: 'Nobody could...'

Meet Kartik Sharma, Virat Kohli's lookalike from Chandigarh, who becomes internet sensation

Before Tejas, Fighter this film used real planes for aerial battle, made over 16 yrs; Indian Air Force intervened when..

Meet man born in poverty, debt-ridden, built Rs 166240 crore firm but stepped down to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE