Australia name 23-player preliminary squad for West Indies tour, THIS RCB player is unavailable

Cricket Australia (CA) has named a strong 23-member preliminary Australian squad to face the T20 defending champions West Indies in five T20Is and three ODIs on a limited-over tour. The eight star players, who weren't part of the New Zealand series - Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson - all returned to the squad.

Starting on July 9, the Australian side will be playing all the five T20Is in St. Lucia, followed by three ODIs in Barbados, with the tour ending on July 24.

The notable missings from the squads were all-rounder Daniel Sams, Ashton Turner, Ben McDermott. Sams made himself unavailable on health and well-being grounds.

The squad included three leg-spinners Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson and the Sydney Thunder youngster Tanveer Sangha, who was part of the side for the NEw Zealand series but didn't get to play a single game. Pacers Jason Behrendorff and Riley Meredith kept their place despite the big three returning. The Sydney Sixers star 23-year old Josh Philippe also retained his place.

From the ODIs, Test No 3 Marnus Labuschagne and all-rounder Cameron Green have been left out. While Labuschagne is in England playing county cricket, Green made himself unavailable to have a strong pre-season with West Australia and work on his bowling.

Australia Squad for West Indies tour of 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade, David Warner, Steven Smith, D'Arcy Short, Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.