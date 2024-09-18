Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who's jobless for 3 years, quit acting to pay bills, now working as...

Indus Water Treaty: India serves formal notice to Pakistan, seeking...

Virat Kohli asks Gautam Gambhir about on-field altercations, left surprised by his response

Good news for Anil Ambani, his company's Rs 3831 crore debt reduced by 87% to just Rs...

Australia legend Ricky Ponting joins new IPL franchise ahead of 2025 season

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress, Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who's jobless for 3 years, quit acting to pay bills, now working as...

Meet actress, Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who's jobless for 3 years, quit acting to pay bills, now working as...

Virat Kohli asks Gautam Gambhir about on-field altercations, left surprised by his response

Virat Kohli asks Gautam Gambhir about on-field altercations, left surprised by his response

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

First job of the world's richest people

First job of the world's richest people

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action म��ें आया शिक्षा विभाग

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Meet actress, Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who's jobless for 3 years, quit acting to pay bills, now working as...

Meet actress, Amitabh Bachchan's co-star who's jobless for 3 years, quit acting to pay bills, now working as...

15 Years of Wanted: How Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva combined to set the trend for Bollywood actioners' massy makeover

15 Years of Wanted: How Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva combined to set the trend for Bollywood actioners' massy makeover

Diljit Dosanjh lands in trouble over his Dil-Luminati Tour in India, singer receives legal notice for...

Diljit Dosanjh lands in trouble over his Dil-Luminati Tour in India, singer receives legal notice for...

HomeCricket

Cricket

Australia legend Ricky Ponting joins new IPL franchise ahead of 2025 season

The development occurred approximately three months after Ponting parted ways with Delhi Capitals, concluding his seven-year tenure with the franchise.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 04:33 PM IST

Australia legend Ricky Ponting joins new IPL franchise ahead of 2025 season
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Renowned Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting has been named as the new head coach of Punjab Kings, taking over from fellow countryman Trevor Bayliss in the struggling IPL franchise. Ponting, a former captain of the Australian national team, has transitioned from his previous role with the Delhi Capitals, where he spent seven successful years.

"Ponting signed the contract yesterday and it is for four years. He will need that much time to build the squad. Ponting will take a call on the rest of the support staff," an IPL source told PTI.

Under Ricky Ponting's leadership, the Delhi Capitals emerged as a formidable team in the IPL, although they fell short of clinching the elusive title despite reaching the final in 2020. Ponting has also served as the coach of the Mumbai Indians.

On the other hand, the Punjab Kings have yet to secure an IPL championship since the league's inception in 2008. The co-owners are hopeful that the World Cup-winning captain can lead them to victory.

Punjab's only appearance in the final dates back to 2014, and the team has faced criticism for its frequent changes in personnel. They have struggled to secure a top-five finish in the past seven seasons, finishing ninth out of 10 teams earlier this year.

Under the leadership of coach Trevor Bayliss in the last two seasons, with retired Shikhar Dhawan as captain, the team also had Sanjay Bangar overseeing cricket development, Charles Langveldt as the fast bowling coach, and Sunil Joshi managing the spinners.

The Punjab Kings have a formidable lineup, boasting talented players such as Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, and Jonny Bairstow. Despite their strong core, the team has struggled to achieve positive results. However, in a season filled with disappointments, uncapped players Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma emerged as standout performers for the Punjab Kings.

Also read| Gautam Gambhir rates this Virat Kohli knock as 'best ODI innings ever'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Not Iron Man, Spider-Man, Superman, Deadpool, Wolverine; this superhero is first to get a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Not Iron Man, Spider-Man, Superman, Deadpool, Wolverine; this superhero is first to get a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Meet woman, who worked in Azim Premji's Rs 288000 crore company as CTO, resigned due to...

Meet woman, who worked in Azim Premji's Rs 288000 crore company as CTO, resigned due to...

Meet man, who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

Meet man, who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

Meet woman, IIT, IIM graduate who left job in London to crack UPSC exam twice, became IPS then IAS officer, her AIR was…

Meet woman, IIT, IIM graduate who left job in London to crack UPSC exam twice, became IPS then IAS officer, her AIR was…

Shocking! Man throws a 'snake party' for his birthday, social media reacts

Shocking! Man throws a 'snake party' for his birthday, social media reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement