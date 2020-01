Australia Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for AM-W vs NSW-W in WNCL

Dream11 Prediction - Australia Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women

AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Team: FanAMy cricket predictions and tips for Australia Capital Territory Women vs New South Wales Women match today, January 23.

Wicketkeeper – Alyssa Healy

Batsmen – Claire Koski, Katie Mack, Phoebe Litchfield

Allrounders – Zoe Cooke, Erin Osborne (VC), Rene Farrell, Ashleigh Gardner (C)

Bowlers – Sarah Coyte, Nicola Hancock, Hayley Silver-Holmes

Team Australia Capital Territory Women(Playing XI): Erica Kershaw (WK), Katie Mack, Anna Lanning, Erin Osborne (C), Claire Koski, Sarah Coyte, Carly Leeson, Maitlan Brown, Nicola Hancock, Zoe Cooke, Amy Yates.

Team New South Wales Women (Playing XI): Rachel Haynes, Alyssa Healy (C & WK), Tahlia Wilson, Naomi Stalenberg, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Rene Farrell, Rachel Trenaman, Sarah Aley, Hayley Silver-holmes, Stell Campbell.

