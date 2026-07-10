Australia brings Big Bash League to India; Chennai set to host landmark opening match

Australia's Big Bash League is set to make history with its first-ever match in India, with Chennai chosen to host the landmark opener. The move signals growing cricket ties between Australia and India, while discussions over a potential Big Bash–IPL exchange continue to gather momentum.

The Big Bash League is stepping into new territory next season. On December 12, the Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers will face off in Chennai at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium—the first time the BBL has ever staged a match outside Australia.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, unveiled the news at the MCG, framing the match as the centerpiece of the 'G’day Namaste' initiative, which aims to tighten the bond between their two countries.

The game kicks off at 2:40pm local time in Chennai (that’s 8:10pm AEDT) and comes right after day four of the Australia–New Zealand Test in Perth. The Renegades will treat the event as a home match, although both teams are getting enough time to recover before returning to their regular BBL fixtures in Australia. The full season schedule drops next week.

Cricket Australia expects the stands at MA Chidambaram Stadium—better known as Chepauk and holding around 38,000 people—to be packed for this historic event. They’re optimistic, even if there isn’t an Indian team on the field.

“All over India, but especially in Chennai, fans just love their cricket,” said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s General Manager of Big Bash Leagues. “Everyone we’ve spoken to is positive—we’re expecting a great crowd.”

Dobson admitted the BBL can’t match the IPL’s popularity in India, but he says there's still plenty of interest and respect. “We can’t wait to see the turnout. Honestly, we expect to see a lot of yellow in those stands,” he joked, nodding to the fierce loyalty Chennai Super Kings fans have for their team, which dominates Chepauk in their colors.

Weather could be a curveball, though. December often brings heavy rain and even flooding to Chennai as the northeast monsoon wraps up. Cricket Australia is already considering tweaks to playing conditions—maybe extending cut-off times to counter rain delays.

As for which teams went to India, several BBL clubs wanted this shot, but not all actually put their hands up. Some figured the jam-packed domestic calendar was just too tricky.

“We spoke with every club about what they’d need to make it work,” Dobson explained. “It came down to a mix of scheduling and commercial factors. Fitting this trip into an already hectic BBL schedule had to work, and making sure teams could get home and keep their season strong was critical.”

This announcement comes as private investment in Big Bash clubs is a hot topic. Cricket Victoria is thinking about selling its stake in the Renegades, maybe even to an IPL franchise. WA Cricket is also open to partially privatising the Scorchers. But Dobson shuts down any talk that possible privatisation influenced the choice of clubs.

“Any of our clubs would get huge value out of playing a BBL game in India, now or in the future,” Dobson said. “The Renegades showed interest from day one—they saw the value in taking a home game somewhere new, and they’re keen to keep growing that way.”

Right now, the Chennai match is just a one-off, but Dobson left the door open for more. If everything goes smoothly and the event gets the thumbs up from government and cricket authorities, it could become a fixture.

“We’re focused on making this a great event and a real showcase for the BBL,” Dobson said. “Once it’s done, we’ll see where things go with the BCCI and everyone else who’s backed us.”

Dobson also signaled that hosting an IPL match in Australia is something cricket officials would consider. “This project shows how tightly Australia and India are linked, both on the field and between our governments. There’s interest at different levels in bringing an IPL game out here, and when the chance comes, we’d be open to that, for sure.”

WA Cricket’s CEO John Stephenson called the Chennai match an incredible opportunity for the Scorchers to expand their brand in the world’s biggest cricket market.

“This is genuinely a historic moment for Perth Scorchers and for WA cricket,” Stephenson said. “India is the epicenter of global cricket, and bringing the Scorchers there is something we wholeheartedly embrace. Some of our players already connect with Indian fans thanks to their IPL experiences, but now the entire club can reach millions of new supporters.”

He added, “Of course, keeping our full home schedule was a priority. We head to Chennai excited, and we’ll be back to deliver five home games for our members and fans, just as we promised.”

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