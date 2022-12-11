Australia beat West Indies by 419 runs to claim series clean sweep

Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser were spot on as the West Indies were dismissed for 77 runs in their second innings in Adelaide.

Australia accomplished a 2-0 series sweep of the West Indies after winning the second match by 419 runs on Sunday, due to an excellent bowling effort on Day 4.

Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser were spot on as the West Indies were dismissed for 77 runs in their second innings in Adelaide.

After finishing Day 3 on 38 for four, the visitors lost their first wicket of the day with the score at 42 when Devon Thomas was caught off the bowling of Starc by Alex Carey.

The left-arm pacer would then break Jason Holder's resistance as West Indies were in big trouble with the score at 49 for six. Neser then got into the act, striking out Roston Chase and Joshua da Silva in the same over to enable the hosts get closer to victory.

Nathan Lyon would then dismiss Alzarri Joseph with a score of 76-9. Neser would then dismiss Marquino Mindley for a duck in the next over to finish with figures of three for 22 in 10.5 overs.

Scott Boland was the highlight of the bowlers, with his triple wicket-maiden on Day 3 laying the groundwork for the hosts' victory. Starc finished with three wickets for 29 runs in ten overs, while Lyon claimed one wicket for eight runs in ten overs.

Travis Head was named Man Of The Match for his 175-run first-innings knock, while Marnus Labuschagne was named Man Of The Series for his three hundreds in the series.

Australia will now turn their attention to South Africa, where they will face off in a three-match Test series beginning on December 17th in Brisbane.

READ| Watch: Babar Azam recreates viral belly-out meme with umpire Marais Erasmus during PAK vs ENG 2nd Test