Australia beat South Africa to set up title clash with India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia beat South Africa by five-run (DLS) in the semifinal at Sydney Cricket Ground to set-up a grand final against India in Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday (March 5).

On the day, the Proteas won the toss and invited Australia to bat first.

Skipper Meg Lanning played an unbeaten knock of 49 runs as South Africa managed to restrict the hosts to 134/5 in twenty overs.

However, as the rain caved in, South Africa were given a revised score of 98 in 13 overs.

The Proteas got off to a decent start as their openers formed a 20-run stand for the first wicket before Sophie Molineux struck early for Australia.

The fall of wickets since then kept on going with Sune Luus and Laura Wolvaardt being the only two batters who managed to form a fruitful partnership for South Africa.

Going into the final over, South Africa needed 19 runs to win and the team managed to score just 13 to reach 92/5 in 13 overs.

Earlier in the day, Indian eves qualified for the final after a dramatic semifinal clash against England which became a washed out due to rain.

The semi-final clash between India and England was called off without a single ball being bowled due to rain. And since there are no reserve days, India entered the finals as they topped their group in the initial stages.

Also read IND vs SA: Sourav Ganguly confirms new selection committee will pick Team India squad for ODI series vs South Africa

Team India defeated hosts Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka in their group to make it to the semi-finals undefeated. As per the ICC rules, both innings needed to have at least five overs to constitute a match.

However, in ICC tournaments, the minimum over-limit goes to 10 overs per side. So if rain forces the match to be less than 10 overs per innings, the match is deemed as 'abandoned'.

The finals of the Women's T20 World Cup will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8, which is also International Women's Day.