Cricket

SA vs AUS: Australia beat South Africa by 3 wickets to reach World Cup final for 8th time, to face India on Sunday

Australia defeated South Africa by three wickets and will face India in the final.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 10:35 PM IST

Australia secured a hard-fought victory over South Africa, propelling them into the final of the Cricket World Cup for an unprecedented eighth time. In the second semi-final, Australia faced a target of 213 runs. Travis Head showcased his prowess by hammering an impressive 62 runs off just 48 balls, while David Warner contributed a quickfire 29 runs off 18 balls, establishing a solid foundation with a 60-run opening partnership.

Despite Australia's strong start, South Africa managed to strike at regular intervals, denting Australia's pursuit of victory. However, Australia displayed resilience and determination, ultimately crossing the finishing line with three overs to spare, securing their place in the final.

Opting to bat first, South Africa struggled to maintain stability, losing wickets at regular intervals. David Miller emerged as their standout performer, amassing a remarkable 101 runs, while Heinrich Klaasen contributed a valuable 47 runs to their total.

