WTC Final: Australia beat India by 209 runs to lift maiden WTC title, becomes first nation to win all ICC trophies

Image Source: Twitter @ICC

Australia has emerged victorious in the World Test Championship, defeating India by a resounding 209 runs. From start to finish, the Australian team displayed exceptional skill and leadership, rightfully earning the title of the best red ball team in the world.

This historic win marks the first time in the game's history that a team has won all major ICC events, a remarkable achievement for the Australian side.

Australia conquer #WTC23!



A superb bowling display on Day 5 gives them a resounding win in the Final



Scorecard : https://t.co/wJHUyVnX0r pic.twitter.com/mZxnBnwTmA June 11, 2023

India's defeat was a result of losing their last seven wickets for a mere 55 runs. Despite a seemingly untroubled start, Virat Kohli's dismissal after chasing a wide delivery outside off, caught by Steve Smith at second slip, proved to be a turning point.

Scott Boland then removed Jadeja in the same over, followed by Mitchell Starc's dismissal of Ajinkya Rahane. Nathan Lyon's impressive 4-fer wrapped up the tail, securing Australia's victory.

