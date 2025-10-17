Australia batter who once played with Virat Kohli at RCB reveals horrific battle with cancer: 'Lost all hair, was taking steroids'

The 33-year-old cricketer, who has participated in three Test matches and six One Day Internationals, was removed from the New South Wales team in March of this year and subsequently underwent a medical procedure.

Australia's Nic Maddinson, who made his international debut against India 12 years ago, has bravely shared his experience with testicular cancer as he discusses the challenges he has faced recently. The left-handed batter has been away from competitive cricket for seven months but is now aiming for a comeback. Maddinson, who last represented Australia nine years ago, referred to the chemotherapy he began in mid-May as the "longest nine weeks" of his life.

Since being dropped by New South Wales in March, the batter has been sidelined. He underwent surgery to remove a tumor, during which he received the devastating news that the cancer had spread.

At 33 years old, Maddinson has played 3 Tests and 6 T20Is for Australia, with his first T20I appearance occurring against India in Rajkot in 2013.

“Once I found out I had to have chemo, that was pretty hard to deal with. It had spread to parts of my abdominal lymph nodes and lung. That was a bit where it was pretty daunting,” Maddinson told Nine newspapers.

“By the second or third week, I lost all my hair. I was feeling pretty average. I was taking types of steroids to manage side effects, but they would keep me up at night … I’d sleep until about 1 a.m., but sometimes I’d then be awake until 6 a.m. I found that difficult. I was super drained and felt like I had to sleep 24/7. It was the slowest and longest nine weeks,” he added.

Maddinson began his nine-week chemotherapy in mid-May, concluding the treatment in mid-July. By September, the 33-year-old received the encouraging news that the therapy had been successful. On Thursday, the left-handed batsman participated in a practice session with several members of the New South Wales squad, marking his initial steps towards a comeback in cricket.

“To know that I caught it probably as early as I could have, and it still spread into other parts of my body, that was scary,” said Maddinson.

“I just think it’s so important if you have anything you’re worried about, get it checked out," he added.

In 2016, Maddinson represented Australia in three Test matches and took part in six T20 Internationals from 2013 to 2018. Additionally, he played in three Indian Premier League (IPL) games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

