Big Bash League: Australia batter David Warner signs two-year deal with Sydney Thunder

David Warner

Australia star batter David Warner ended his nine years break from the Big Bash League (BBL) after signing a two-year deal with Sydney Thunder on Saturday.

It is the third time the swashbuckling opener has represented the Thunder, having previously played just one game in both BBL|01 and BBL|03.

In those games, he tore the opposition apart – smashing 102 not out in a match-winning knock against the Melbourne Stars in Thunder's first ever BBL match, before scoring 50 from 31 balls against crosstown rival Sixers when in a losing side two seasons later.

Interspersed between his two appearances for Thunder, Warner played a single match for the Sixers, ironically against the Thunder, and was dismissed for a second-ball duck.

The veteran of 96 Tests, 133 ODI's and 91 T20 matches for Australia, said he was determined to give back to the game.

"I'm really excited to get back to the Big Bash with the club where I started," Warner said.

"I care deeply about the game, and I am conscious that the conditions that I enjoy as a professional cricketer have largely come from other senior players who have come before me.

"That is how the game is structured and I understand that my contribution to the future of the BBL will hopefully benefit the next generation of players long after I am retired," the Australia batter said.

Warner also said his family had influenced his decision to return to the BBL.

"My 'girls' have told me that they'd love to watch me play at home and in the BBL. It will be great for us to be a part of the BBL as a family, and it is something that I am really looking forward to sharing with them," he said.

Thunder Head Coach Trevor Bayliss said Warner's signing would have a massive impact on the BBL and the Thunder Nation.

"Davey's record on the field speaks for itself and I have no doubt he already has, and will continue to, inspire many, many kids to play and love cricket," Bayliss said.

"He is also a passionate and committed family man and that aligns very well with Thunder's culture and the family nature of the Thunder Nation supporters," he added.

"The club has a tremendous group of young talented batters and leaders, with the likes of Jason Sangha, Ollie Davies, Matt Gilkes and Baxter Holt. They will all benefit greatly from Davey's experience and guidance," Bayliss said.

Thunder are yet to appoint a captain for BBL|12 following the move of long-term captain Usman Khawaja to Brisbane Heat, with a decision to be made closer to the start of the season.

Sydney Thunder BBL|12 Squad: Ollie Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha and David Warner.