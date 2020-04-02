Australia batsman David Warner reveals his favourite IPL moment

When one talks about the Indian Premier League (IPL) all miss the 13th edition which should have begun on March 29. The cash-rich tournament has been postponed till April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak, and chances of the event getting further delayed are high.

Missing the tournament, Australia batsman David Warner on Thursday said which is his favourite IPL moment. He said it the one when the Sunrisers Hyderabad won their maiden title under his leadership.

The destructive batsman took to Instagram and shared a photo with his team that won the IPL in 2016.

Warner captioned the image as: "My favourite IPL moment would have to be this for sure. My Indian family @sunrisershyd."

The 13th edition was to begin with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

As for the coronavirus cases in India, it has climbed to 1965 on Thursday after 131 people were confirmed positive, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. So far, 50 people have died due to the lethal infection in the country.