Australia announces Ashes squad for 1st Test: Steve Smith to lead in Pat Cummins' absence, Sam Konstas misses out

Ashes 2025/26: Steve Smith to lead Australia in Pat Cummins’ absence as squad for the first Test is announced. Sam Konstas misses out, while Marnus Labuschagne returns. Full details on Australia’s Ashes 2025/26 first Test squad, captaincy update, and key selections.

Cricket Australia (CA) has revealed a 15-member squad for the upcoming first Ashes Test against England, which is scheduled to commence on November 21, 2025, at Perth Stadium. With regular captain Pat Cummins out due to a back injury, Steve Smith will take the helm, while Travis Head will serve as vice-captain. Cummins’ absence is a significant setback for Australia, particularly considering his role as both captain and leading bowler. Nevertheless, he is anticipated to make a recovery in time for the second Test in Brisbane.

In contrast, Smith’s return to the captaincy for an Ashes series brings back fond memories of his previous successful tenures. Under his guidance, Australia aims to uphold its impressive home record, especially at Perth Stadium, where they have yet to lose a Test match.

The squad presents a notable chance for Jake Weatherald, Brendan Doggett, and Sean Abbott, all of whom are yet to earn their Test caps.

Weatherald, celebrated for his aggressive batting style in domestic competitions, is a prime candidate to open the innings alongside Usman Khawaja, although Marnus Labuschagne is also in contention for the top order. His selection offers strategic flexibility, particularly following David Warner's retirement from Test cricket earlier in 2025.

Doggett and Abbott enhance the pace attack with their unique skills. Doggett, known for his precision and bounce, has consistently excelled in the Sheffield Shield, while Abbott’s dual capability with bat and ball makes him a valuable addition to the Australian squad.

A significant advantage for the team is the comeback of Cameron Green, who has fully recuperated from his back surgery. The young all-rounder adds depth to the lineup with his dual capabilities and will be backed by Beau Webster, another adaptable all-round player.

Selectors have highlighted the importance of having a versatile squad, enabling adjustments in team structure according to pitch conditions and player health.

Australia squad for the first Ashes Test: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

