Australia announce Playing XI for 1st ODI against West Indies, THIS Delhi Capitals star batter makes unexpected return to squad

Ahead of the 1st T20I game against the West Indies, Australia have announced its Playing XI which includes an unexpected return into the squad.

After clinching the 3-match Test series against the West Indies, Australia is now all set for a 5-match T20 series. Ahead of the 1st T20I game, Cricket Australia have announced its Playing XI, which includes an unexpected return of a batter, who played for Delhi Capitals (DC), in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). Yes, you read it right! Jake Fraser-McGurk has been included in the T20 Playing XI for the first match against the Windies as Matt Short was ruled out of the series due to a minor side strain.

Matt Short in T20I and MLC 2025

Matt Short scored 293 runs with a fifty and took 7 wickets in T20Is for Australia so far. Currently, he has been sent back home after he pulled up sore after training in Jamaica ahead of the 1st T20 game against WI.

In the recently concluded Major League Cricket (MLC), he played for San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) and smashed 360 runs in 8 matches, which includes 5 fifties, and took 6 wickets.

Fraser McGurk in MLC 2025 and IPL 2025

Jake Fraser McGurk had a mixed MLC this season, as he scored just 275 runs in 11 matches, including two 50+ innings. He also played for SFU in MLC 2025.

Apart from this, he was also a part of the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, wherein he scored 330 runs in 9 matches, which includes 4 half-centuries. Talking about his international stats in Twenty20, he has played 7 matches so far and scored just 113 runs, which also includes a half-century.

Australia's Playing XI for 1st T20I against WI

Mitch Marsh (C)

Josh Inglis (WK)

Jake Fraser McGurk

Cameron Green

Glenn Maxwell

Mitch Owen

Cooper Connolly

Ben Dwarshuis

Sean Abbott

Nathan Ellis

Adam Zampa