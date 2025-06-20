After losing a chance to clinch World Test Championship (WTC) title recently, Cricket Australia has made major changes in its squad for the upcoming Test series against West Indies. The 3-match Test series between West Indies and Australia is set to begin on June 25.

Cricket Australia has finally unveiled its squad for the 3 away Tests against West Indies, including some major changes in the team after losing the World Test Championship (WTC) Final recently. The top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne, who was promoted to the opening slot in the WTC 2025 Final, has been dropped from the squad. George Bailey - the chair of selectors - talked about Labuschagne and called him an 'important member' of the team.

''He understands his output hasn't been at the level we, or he, expects. We will continue working with him on the areas of his game we feel he needs to rediscover. We continue to value his skill and expect him to work through the challenge positively,'' he said.

Steve Smith also rule out of Test series vs WI

Another star player of the Baggy Greens, Steve Smith, has been ruled out of the squad from the upcoming series in the Caribbean. It is because Smith was sent to the hospital after he suffered a compound dislocation of his right finger while fielding in the slip during the WTC 2025 Final. ''Steve need more time for the wound to heal, so we'll give him another week's rest and assess his functionality after that,'' Bailey added.

Who are replacing Smith and Labuschagne in squad ?

Sam Konstas earned his third Test cap after his stellar performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Along with him, Josh Inglis made it into the squad as the second replacement. ''We have made the decision to give Josh and Sam the opportunity to replace Steve and Marnus. We are excited to see them get the chance to further their fledgling Test careers. In his only opportunity in Test cricket to date, Josh was outstanding in Sri Lanka, showing great intent and ability to put pressure on the opposition,'' Bailey said about the two replacements in the squad.

Squads of Australia and West Indies

Australia

Pat Cummins (c)

Sean Abbott

Scott Boland

Alex Carey

Cameron Green

Josh Hazlewood

Travis Head

Josh Inglis,

Usman Khawaja

Sam Konstas

Matt Kuhnemann

Nathan Lyon

Mitchell Starc

Beau Webster

West Indies

Roston Chase (C)

Jomel Warrican (VC)

Kevlon Anderson

Kraigg Brathwaite

John Campbell

Keacy Carty

Justin Greaves

Shai Hope

Tevin Imlach

Alzarri Joseph

Shamar Joseph

Brandon King

Johann Layne

Mikyle Louis

Anderson Phillip

Jayden Seales

Meanwhile, the 3-match Test series between West Indies and Australia is set to begin on June 25.

(With ANI inputs)